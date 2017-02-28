City Hosting First-Ever Youth Culinary Competition

CHICAGO (CBS) — Do you have a fabulous cupcake recipe? Or a passion for the culinary arts?

The French Pastry School has launched its first ever “Mayor’s Cup Youth Pastry Competition.” WBBM’s Lisa Fielding reports.

“It’s the first of its kind. We will be selecting 50 applicants, one from each ward, then we will narrow it down to 12 and coach them along the way with world renowned chefs and then we’ll have a final competition live where we will pick the champion,” said Chef Sebastien Canonne, Co-owner, French Pastry School.

Teens between 14-19 can apply on the school’s website. They will then submit their best cupcake recipe and an essay in 100 words or less on “What inspires you to bake”.

Teen bakers will be mentored by celebrity chefs and the finalists will compete for a $23,700 scholarship to the French Pastry School.

Through this unprecedented youth competition, FPS will empower Chicago’s students to acquire real-world apprentice experiences and to hone the skills necessary for career opportunities in this fast-growing industry.

“Chicago students are excelling across every endeavor, and that includes the complex and competitive world of culinary arts,’ said Mayor Emanuel. “The Mayor’s Cup supports our goal of providing students in every neighborhood with a shot at hands-on experiences that will give them a leg-up in college and careers, and the confidence they’ll need to succeed once they get there.”

Starting Tuesday, FPS is launching an open call for best cupcake recipe and a caption on “What Inspires You to Bake,” from youth throughout Chicago to express their passion for pastry-making, baking and confectionary arts.

“We’re looking for originality, the breakdown of the recipe and how the ingredients seem to make sense, the balance, the flavor and combination and the caption of what inspires them to bake,” Canonne said.

Students can apply at frenchpastryschool.com