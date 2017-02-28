From Trash To Treasure, Students Recreate Musical Instruments

(CBS) – People are moved by music, but these students are putting their talent to work in hopes to create a larger impact worldwide.
Freshman students are Lebanon Trail High School in Texas are building handmade musical instruments from random objects found in the trash. CBS Dallas Forth Worth reports.
The project started as a recycling idea that recently one the group $10,000 in scholarships as the regional winner of the Lexus Eco Challenge National STEM competition.
But the students have discovered an even greater reward.
“They say one man’s junk is another man’s treasure, but one man’s junk is another child’s future,” said Avery Sinnathamby, one of the students involved in the project.
They are donating their creations to orphanages, refugee camps and other places in need in places like Mexico and the Middle East.
You can follow the students’ work on Twitter.