Kellyanne Conway Kneels On Oval Office Couch, Sparks Debate

February 28, 2017 10:52 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Photos of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on have sparked an online debate about decorum in the executive mansion.

Conway is seen perched on her knees on the couch with her feet behind her in photos taken Monday while President Donald Trump met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities. Other photos show Conway leaning over to take a smartphone picture of the event.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway takes a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump with members of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the Oval Office of the White House, on February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images)

Some Twitter users were quick to highlight the photos as evidence of a lack of respect for the office from Conway and the Trump administration. Other users have countered with numerous photos of former President Barack Obama resting his feet on the office’s desk during his time in office.

Conway hasn’t weighed in on the criticism.

