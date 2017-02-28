Livery Driver Shot In Washington Park Carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) — A livery driver was shot during a robbery and carjacking early Tuesday in the Washington Park neighborhood.
Police said the driver was on a routine pickup in the 6200 block of South Indiana Avenue around 1:10 a.m., waiting for the passenger to get into his Honda Odyssey, but little did he know he was picking up a criminal.
When the passenger got into the minivan, he pulled out a handgun, and announced a robbery. The driver grabbed the weapon, and the two struggled over the gun, which went off, and the driver was shot in the head.
The driver jumped out of the Honda, and the gunman got in the front seat and drove off in the vehicle.
The livery driver was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, to be treated for a gunshot wound to the finger. He was listed in good condition.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.