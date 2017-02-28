Paczki Have Their Day As Chicago Celebrates Mardi Gras

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re still mulling over breakfast ideas, look no further; it’s Fat Tuesday, and people all over the country are grabbing paczki.
Bakeries were busy places Tuesday morning, as people line up for the rich, sugary Polish treats many Catholics give up during Lent, which begins the day after Mardi Gras, on Ash Wednesday.
Christopher Watson has been going to Central Continental Bakery in Mount Prospect before dawn for 15 years as part of his honey do list. He said he expected to wait in line at least an hour to stay in his wife’s good graces.
“My wife is still in bed, and I’m picking them up for her and her co-workers at Harper College,” he said.
Mina Dunn got to Continental Bakery around 4:30 a.m., and there was still a 15- to 20-minute wait.
“I was pretty surprised at that,” she said. “They’ve got a massive variety. I think there’s over 30 different paczki here. It’s pretty amazing.”
If you’re not sure what a paczki is, it’s kind of like a doughnut, but without a hole. Instead, it’s cut in half and stuffed with a sweet filling like chocolate icing, Bavarian cream, custard, or fruit jam.