Sophia King Wins Chicago’s 4th Ward, Mayoral Showdowns Triggered In Evanston, Aurora

February 28, 2017 11:12 PM
(CBS) — Voters went to the polls in some parts of the Chicago area on Tuesday. Here are some results from the biggest contested races:

-Ald. Sophia King appeared to be the easy winner in the special aldermanic election in the South Side’s 4th Ward.

-Sam Cunningham is the apparent winner in the mayoral race in Waukegan.

-Steve Hagerty and Mark Tendam were tops in the Evanston Mayor’s race and will compete in the general election on April 4.

-Incumbent west suburban Berwyn Mayor Robert Lovero wins the Democratic  primary and does not face a challenger in April.

-Richard Irvin and Richard Guzman appear headed for an April 4 showdown to determine who will be the next mayor of Aurora.

-Riley Rogers is the apparent winner of the mayoral race in Dolton.

