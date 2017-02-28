Sophia King Wins Chicago’s 4th Ward, Mayoral Showdowns Triggered In Evanston, Aurora

(CBS) — Voters went to the polls in some parts of the Chicago area on Tuesday. Here are some results from the biggest contested races:
-Ald. Sophia King appeared to be the easy winner in the special aldermanic election in the South Side’s 4th Ward.
-Sam Cunningham is the apparent winner in the mayoral race in Waukegan.
-Steve Hagerty and Mark Tendam were tops in the Evanston Mayor’s race and will compete in the general election on April 4.
-Incumbent west suburban Berwyn Mayor Robert Lovero wins the Democratic primary and does not face a challenger in April.
-Richard Irvin and Richard Guzman appear headed for an April 4 showdown to determine who will be the next mayor of Aurora.
-Riley Rogers is the apparent winner of the mayoral race in Dolton.