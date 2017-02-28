Toyota Recalls Millions Of Vehicles Over Potentially Deadly Air Bags

CHICAGO (CBS) — Toyota is recalling 29 million vehicles in the United States to replace potentially deadly Takata air bags.

The recall includes 46 million Takata airbags, which have resulted in 11 deaths and 180 injuries in the U.S.

Toyota issued a letter to let motorists know that their car is included in a safety recall and that parts are not yet available.

“Until the remedy becomes available we recommend that you do not operate the vehicle with an occupant in the front passenger seat,” the letter said in bold print.

“It’s telling you to put passengers in the back of the car,” said Toyota on Western Service Manager Keith Richardson.

But if you can’t do that, perhaps if you are a family of four or five, you should call Toyota.

So CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker did just that.

According to the clerk on the phone, Toyota will give customers a loaner upon request.

If a loaner is not available, dealers say the company will issue a rental and Toyota will cover the bill, up $35 a day.

“We talk to the warranty administration here at the dealership who contacts the people at Toyota to make that arrangement, and if they authorize it we do it,” said Toyota on Western Dealer Dan Schur.

If you received an interim letter, company representatives say you can expect another letter with more information about how to get your air bags repaired or replaced before May.