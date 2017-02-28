Trump References Chicago Violence, Honors Killed Navy SEAL from Peoria, In Speech

(CBS) – President Trump once again took aim at Chicago street violence and he also honored a Navy SEAL from Peoria who was killed in action, as he made his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday evening.

The Republican also recounted many familiar themes: cutting taxes, building a Mexican border wall and repealing Obamacare.

In referencing Chicago, the president recounted last year’s national jump in the homicide rate.

“In Chicago, more than 4,000 people were shot last year alone. And the murder rate this year has been even higher. This is not acceptable in our society,” he said.

He then voiced a plea to support police.

“Every American child should be able to grow up in a safe community, to a great school and to have access to a high-paying job. But to create this future we must work with, not against, not against, the men and women of law enforcement.”

The president drew groans when he linked immigrants to crime. He said he has directed the Department of Homeland Security to create an office called VOICE – Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement.

Some groans could be heard in the House of Representatives, where Trump spoke.

The most unanimous applause Tuesday was reserved for the widow of Peoria’s Ryan Owners, who died in a U.S. military raid in Yemen. Responding to criticisms about the casualty, Trump insisted the raid yielded results that will help the U.S. war on terrorism.

“Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity,” Trumps said.