White Castle Offers Free Crab Cake Sliders To McDonald’s Employees

CHICAGO (CBS) — A White Castle restaurant near Chicago is offering a playful promotion for McDonald’s employees, after the fast food rival began testing a new snow crab sandwich in California.
White Castle took out a full-page ad in the Chicago Tribune, inviting workers at the McDonald’s headquarters in Oakbrook to the White Castle in Lombard to try their seafood crab cake sliders for free.
“They’re testing a crab sandwich out in San Francisco, and we just happen to think for all the employees at their corporate headquarters, that’s 2,200 miles away if they wanted to enjoy a crab sandwich. So we extended an invitation to all their employees to join us tonight at our Lombard Castle, which instead of going 2,200 miles, they only need to go 4.9 miles,” White Castle vice president Jamie Richardson said.
The offer came with an incentive. If 50 or more McDonald’s employees show up for the free seafood sliders, White Castle will donate $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities, which Richardson said they will do anyway.
“We’re really hoping a bunch of them come out this evening at 6 o’clock, and enjoy the party. It’s Fat Tuesday, it’s going to have a Mardi Gras theme, and we’re going to give each of those individuals who show up one free seafood crab cake slider from White Castle,” he said.