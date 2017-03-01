Chicago’s Fleet And Facility Management Moving To Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel says his administration is pushing forward with efforts to spur economic development in some of Chicago’s more troubled areas.
Mayor Emanuel started in Englewood, where he announced that the city is going to sell the property where its aging Fleet and Facility Management facility is located at North and Throop. The operation will be moved to Englewood, which will create 200 jobs for the South Side.
Part of the proceeds of the sale will help upgrade Chicago’s 311 non-emergency service number.
The money from the sale will be used to construct the new facility.
The city’s also investing $16 million in commercial strips in eight neighborhoods.
The Mayor’s also outlining a so-called Retail Thrive Zone initiative that will invest city money in redeveloping retail corridors on the South and West sides. He says both efforts will help with jobs and public safety.