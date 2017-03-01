Mayor Emannuel Wants To See President Trump’s Words Turn To Actions

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Emanuel is, in some ways, reserving judgement on President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress on Tuesday night. He wants to see how the words translate into deeds.

The President has received some positive reviews from many for his hour-long address. But Mayor Emanuel, a former White House Chief of Staff, said it’s not what is said that counts. It’s what is done. WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from City Hall.

“I mean I have worked on a number of speeches for two difference Presidents,” Emanuel said. “So I have one standard and one point, is, is there going to be a tax reform and what’s it going to look like? Not whether there was a speech about it. Is there going to be, he says, a replacement of Obamacare or not? And what does it look like?”

For example, he asked if there will actually be an infrastructure program that rebuilds roads and bridges, and not just talk; and will there be economic development and investment in neighborhoods.

The mayor said he has made suggestions for such things and will judge the President on the actions his administration takes.

The Mayor did not talk publicly about President Trump’s mention of Chicago’s gun violence. But, it’s widely known that the city has asked the White House for a number of things to address the problem. Thus far, there’s been no federal action.