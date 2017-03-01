McHenry Sheriff Warns Of Scam Calls To Residents Seeking ‘Payments’

(CBS) — Someone posing as a McHenry County sheriff’s deputy is in trouble with real law enforcement.
Sheriff’s police said Wednesday that the department has received several complaints in recent weeks from people who say they received calls purporting to be from the sheriff’s office informing them of arrest warrants against them for a variety of reasons, such as failing to appear for jury duty.
The caller then directs those called to another phone number to arrange for payment of fines.
Sheriff Bill Prim wants to be clear: His department does not inform people of warrants over the phone or collect fines that way.
He warns people not to give such callers any personal or financial information.
If any of the callers are caught, they could face jail time.