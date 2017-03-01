Six Chicago Students Sent To Hospital, May Have Ingested A Drug: Fire Officials

(CBS) – Six students from Deneen School of Excellence were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon and may have become ill after ingesting something, fire officials say.
The students were between the ages of 13 years and 14 years old, and all were stable, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson tells CBS 2.
They students appear to have ingested some kind of drug orally, spokesperson Larry Langford says. The children were taken to three hospitals.
Chicago police said they responded to a school in that area “after it was reported that multiple juveniles ingested prescription medication.”
Further details were not available.
Deneen School of Excellence is located at 7257 S. State St. It has 550 students in grades Pre-K through eighth, the school’s website says.