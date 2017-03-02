CTA Red Line Service Changes Coming In April

CHICAGO — If you ride the Red Line on the South Side, expect some rerouting of trains beginning in April as work continues on the 95th Street Terminal Improvement Project, Chicago Transit Authority officials announced Thursday.

The rerouting onto the Green Line is expected to last about 2 1/2 hours each weekday but only in the off-peak directions, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Normal service is expected to resume in fall 2017. The $280 million project to rebuild the Red Line South’s busiest station is expected to be finished in 2018, officials say.

“We’re committed to keeping the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station open and maintaining Red Line service for our customers as we continue to build a brand new, modern 95th Street Terminal,” said Tammy Chase, a CTA spokeswoman.

“To do that, we’re putting in place some temporary Red Line reroutes for less than 10 percent of Red Line trains a couple of hours each weekday that will allow construction to continue and still provide the service our customers expect. We thank our customers for their patience during this period.”

Here’s what to expect beginning April 2:

Morning rush (between 7:56 and 9:14 a.m.)

• Normal Red Line service for Howard-bound trains.

• Every other 95th/Dan Ryan-bound train, beginning its trip from Howard, will be rerouted after Roosevelt to the Green Line Ashland/63rd stop.

Evening rush (betweeen 4:40 to 5:58 p.m.)