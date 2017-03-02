Man Killed In Crash With Semi On Icy Bridge In Elwood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed in a crash with a semi truck on an icy bridge Thursday morning in southwest suburban Elwood.

The crash happened at 5:25 a.m. on the Arsenal Road bridge between I-55 and Elwood International Port Road, Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes said.

A 2003 Pontiac was westbound on Arsenal when the driver lost control and the car slid into the path of an eastbound 2005 Freightliner semi, Hayes said.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 32-year-old Park Forest man, was killed instantly, Hayes said. His name has not yet been released.

A passenger in the Pontiac, a 39-year-old Richton Park man, was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with serious injuries, Hayes said.

The driver of the semi, a 59-year-old Aurora man, was also taken to Saint Joseph with minor injuries, and has since been released.

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the investigation.

Hayes said it appears the driver of the Pontiac lost control because the road was icy. No charges or citations have been issued.

