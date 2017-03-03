Pence: Personal E-mail Usage ‘No Comparison’ To Hillary Clinton’s

(CBS) — Vice President Mike Pence admitted he used a personal e-mail address that was hacked last summer for government business while serving as governor of Indiana.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley reports.

Pence addressed the report after speaking and touring a warehouse in Janesville, Wisconsin.

“I’m very confident that our email practices were in full compliance with all of Indiana’s laws,” he said.

His statements came in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by the Indianapolis Star, asking the state to release 29 pages of security related e-mails from Pence’s AOL account.

“Probably the most sensitive thing we did see was some requests and updates about investigations, in one case a terror investigation,” said Tony Cook, a reporter from the Indianapolis paper.

Pence relentlessly attacked Hillary Clinton for her use of a private e-mail server for sensitive government business while she was Secretary of State. Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin cannot forget the former Indiana governor’s rhetoric.

“When I think of the way they condemned and crucified Hillary Clinton for her emails, you know, we all have to be held accountable,” he said.

However, Pence insisted his case was not similar to Clinton’s.

“There’s no comparison whatsoever between Hillary Clinton’s practice and having a private server, mishandling classified information, destroying emails when they were requested by The Congress,” he said.

The Vice President contends his campaign hired outside counsel as he was leaving the governor’s office to review his AOL emails and transfer any involving public business to the state.