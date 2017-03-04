Bears Re-Sign Quarterback Connor Shaw

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have a belief in Connor Shaw’s potential, and they stood by it Saturday by re-signing the quarterback.
Shaw, a restricted free agent, is now coming back for a second season with the Bears after signing his one-year tender. The team has yet to confirm the move.
Shaw is expected to get an opportunity to compete in an open quarterback mix, one which currently includes just Jay Cutler. The Bears are expected to soon part ways with Cutler and re-evaluate the position, starting in free agency.
Chicago signed Shaw on July 1 by way of waivers after he was released by the Browns. He had impressed during the preseason but saw his season end with a gruesome broken leg in the Bears’ third preseason game.
Bears general manager Ryan Pace said that Shaw stood a chance to be part of the team’s equation at quarterback. When they move on from Cutler, free agency and the draft offer opportunities to add quarterbacks to the fold.
The 25-year-old Shaw will get his shake in the Bears’ quarterback quandary.
