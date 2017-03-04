Clippers Use Big 3rd Quarter To Surge Past Bulls, 101-91

(CBS) Led by Jamal Crawford’s 25 points, including 17 in the decisive second half, the Clippers beat the Bulls, 101-91 at the United Center on Saturday night.
Leading 61-55 at halftime, the Bulls were undone by an abysmal third quarter in which they were outscored 27-12. Chicago shot just 3-of-17 in the period and turned the ball over seven times.
Chris Paul had 17 points for the Clippers, while Blake Griffin added 16. The Bulls were led by Jimmy Butler’s 16 points and six assists. Chicago shot just 10-of-35 in the second half.
With the loss, the Bulls fell to 31-31 and sit in seventh place in the East, a half-game behind the sixth-place Pacers and one game ahead of the eighth-place Pistons. Chicago is off Sunday before playing at Detroit on Monday evening.