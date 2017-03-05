Man, 56, Shot In Aurora, Suspect In Custody After Chase

March 5, 2017 10:20 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect was in custody after a pursuit and crash that started when a 56-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in west suburban Aurora, police said.

The victim was outside his home about 4:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Jackson Place when he was confronted by a former roommate, who shot him in his head before driving away, according to a statement from Aurora police. He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Officers received a description of the suspect and his vehicle and located the vehicle near Kendall Street and Farnsworth Avenue, police said.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect drove off, resulting in a pursuit that ended when the suspect struck a telephone pole in the 300 block of Claim Street, police said.

The 55-year-old driver was taken into custody and taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries he suffered in the crash, police said.

Information about charges against the man were not released Saturday.

