18-Year-Old Woman Killed In Barrington Hills Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a single-car crash that left two other people injured Saturday night in northwest suburban Barrington Hills.

A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was heading west on Plum Tree Road near Rock Ridge Road at 9:05 p.m. when it left the road and struck a tree, according to Barrington Hills police.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 21-year-old Rolling Meadows man, and one of his passengers, a 16-year-old Barrington girl, were taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with minor injuries, police said.

A second passenger, 18-year-old Rebecca Soderman, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Soderman was a senior at Barrington High School, according to a letter that was sent to parents from principal Stephen McWilliams.

“I spoke to Rebecca’s family who is grieving the unexpected loss of their child. I understand that many of her friends and their families will have difficulty coping with this loss as well,” McWilliams said.

“I notified all students of Rebecca’s passing this morning and emphasized that counseling support is available to them if they need help processing their emotions. Our priority is supporting our students as they grieve the loss of their classmate,” he added.

Barrington police are investigating along with the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

