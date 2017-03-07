Chicago Cubs Choose 2016 World Series Championship Ring Bearers

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday the winners of the Championship Ring Bearer Fan Contest, providing 20 fans the opportunity to present players and coaches their 2016 World Series rings.

The winners will present the rings at the ceremony game on Wednesday, April 12 at Wrigley Field. WBBM’s Lisa Fielding reports.

Steve Teplinsky of Mundelein is one of 20 lucky fans chosen to be one of the Cubs ring bearers.

“My wife nominated me. My family found out I was chosen before me so my wife was screaming, you made it, you made it. My jaw just dropped, I was speechless,” said Teplinsky, a life long Cubs fan.

“My earliest memory is from 1960. I remember going to the games with my dad and thought it was the coolest thing,” he recalls. “I’d rush home from school every afternoon to watch the games.”

Teplinksy’s wife Sue nominated him. He said putting the video together was a team effort.

“My brother Howard and his wife Katie came over. Howard was the cameraman, Katie was in charge of the lighting, Susan did the narrating and I stepped in for the last two seconds. It was a lot of fun,” he said. “Never in a million years did I think we’d have a chance.”

#CubsRingBearer I nominate Steve Teplinsky. A lifetime Cub fan. Watch. You will be amazed. pic.twitter.com/r5ljVfoV6G — Susan Teplinsky (@susan_teplinsky) February 6, 2017

Teplinsky said he’s even been mistaken for Cubs Manager Joe Maddon.

“I hear that all the time. People see me at Wrigley Field and ask me why I’m not on the field,” he laughed.

Telplinsky said he hopes to get a picture with his Doppelganger when he’s on the field that day.

Melissa Hurd of Carol Stream is a 7th grade teacher at Still Middle School in Aurora.

“I knew I was being nominated. We found out last week and it’s been difficult to keep it a secret,” she laughed.

Hurd is a Cubs fan because of her dad, who passed away in 2003.

“Cubs love has been in our family forever. In honor of my dad, I decided I’d continue his legacy and take on his passion. My entire classroom is in homage to the Cubs. Each year, I add new things.” she said.

1,500 video nominations were submitted via Twitter. Fans were nominated by family members, coworkers and friends. 20 lucky fans were chosen based on the submission, their loyalty, passion and creativity.

“I was in complete shock, in tears when I found out,” Hurd said. “To be able physically be on hand at the field, part of history, is an unbelievable and unthinkable experience. To hand history, a World Series Ring that hasn’t been done in 108 years, to the players and coaches is just unbelievable.”

This passionate teacher & CUBS fan deserves to be a #CubsRingBearer pic.twitter.com/jbpNLZCs3M — Josh Hurd (@Hurdy96Josh) February 15, 2017

The winners range from 13- to 90-years old.

The list includes an eye doctor from Joliet, two teachers with Cub themed classrooms, a veteran, a cancer survivor and a young woman with Spina Bifida who plays baseball for her Miracle League Cubs.

The 20 will be presenting Cubs players and coaches their 2016 World Series Rings on the field during the team’s ring ceremony game on Wednesday, April 12.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity. I know a lot of Cubs fans are jealous and I just hope I do them justice on the field,” Hurd said. “I’m doing it in honor of the living and the dead. I’m doing it in honor of everybody. I’m so lucky.”

More information on each winner can be found at www.cubs.com/cubsringbearer

Below is a full list of the 20 winners:

Jeff Birtell, 58, from DeKalb, Ill.

Grace Davis, 20, from Jefferson City, Mo.

Alex Dorn, 29, from Chicago, Ill.

Paul “Crawly” Dzien, 40, from Bartlett, Ill.

Michael Folsom, 30, from Palos Hills, Ill.

Dennis Gieseke, 72, from Roselle, Ill.

Joanne Harrer, 76, from Naperville, Ill.

Melissa Hurd, 37, from Carol Stream, Ill.

Lauren Klein, 13, from Peru, Ill.

Amy Liss, 34, from Downers Grove, Ill.

Tom Magno, 50, from Chicago, Ill.

Jessie McGinn, 26, from Arlington Heights, Ill.

Doug Meyer, 60, from Deerfield, Ill.

David Morimoto, 55, from Joliet, Ill.

Bob O’Hara, 38, from Elkhart, Ind.

Erv Schreiber, 86, from Indianapolis, Ind.

Steven Teplinsky, 63, from Mundelein, Ill.

Jimmy Thurman, 90, from Kewanee, Ill.

Tom Wakefield, 48, from Brownsburg, Ind.

George Wiseman, 72, from Mount Prospect, Ill.