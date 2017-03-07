Guide To Chicago’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Jacqueline Runice While March 17 actually commemorates the death of Ireland’s patron saint, most Chicagoans just want the road to rise and meet them at the city’s lively 62nd St. Patrick’s Day parade (and subsequent pub crawl for a pint, bit of sustenance and a round or two of “Danny Boy”). Here’s a quick, helpful guide to getting the most bang for your blarney on parade day which marches on despite rain, snow, sleet or polar vortex.

Chicago’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade



Columbus Drive between Balbo Drive and Monroe DriveChicago, IL Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 12 p.m. Getting there Of course you know to take public transportation just for the street closings, crowds, exorbitant parking fees and possibility of sipping one too many green beers. Take a look at the Chicago Transit Authority’s website for your specific needs but generally, those taking the Blue or Red line can exit at any Loop stop and walk east to Columbus Drive; Brown, Green or Orange line riders get off at any stop along Wabash Avenue and stroll east to Columbus. Metra riders exit at Ogilvie Transportation Center and hike east toward Columbus, about seven blocks. If you just have to drive, parking nearest to the parade route is along Wabash between Lake and Congress. Other possibilities include: Wells St. between Lake and Van Buren; underground spots below Grant Park that you can enter on Columbus at Randolph; Hilton at Balbo and Michigan; and Navy Pier (but the Flower and Garden Show is taking place there, so parking will be tight).

Where To View The Parade And Dyeing Of The Chicago River The Chicago River transforms from a muddy olive to a fluorescent lime green every parade day and don’t fret about the possible fish in the river – the dye is vegetable-based and as environmentally sound as the neon green relish on a Chicago style hot dog. Chicago Journeymen Plumbers begin the process at 9 a.m. sharp so begin to ring Wacker Drive, Michigan Avenue and the Chicago River early to get the best view. Good spots to park your car are the west side of Columbus Drive; east side of Michigan Avenue; and upper and lower Wacker Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive. You can stand and watch the parade anywhere along Columbus Drive, between Balbo and Monroe or consider purchasing a grandstand seat for $40 in advance or $50 day of the event (if there are any spots remaining) here. Wendella Sightseeing Boats offer a St. Patty’s Day cruise for $60 for a closer look at the greening of the river along with Irish music and a full bar. Shoreline Sighseeing and Spirit of Chicago also offer lunch cruises that day. Related: Neighborhood Guide: River North

Who Are The People In The Parade? Look for Chicago’s Maura Elizabeth Connors, the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen (besting over 50 young women of Irish ancestry who wanted the gig). “The Gentleman’s Lawyer,” Martin J. Healy, Jr., is the 2017 Grand Marshall. A founding partner of the Healy Scanlon Law Firm, Healy’s mother and father are both natives of County Mayo, Ireland which perfectly aligns with this year’s theme – Irish Immigration: A New World of Opportunity. The 2017 Guest of Honor is Rev. Monsignor Michael M. Boland, President and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago and a genuine member of the south side Irish. Expect to see countless Irish dancers with their bouncy curls and tapping feet as well as bagpipers, marching bands and colorful floats carrying local celebs.