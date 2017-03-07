Man Struck, Killed By Semi After Falling From Aurora Sidewalk

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 36-year-old man was fatally struck by a semi truck after falling off a sidewalk Monday evening in west suburban Aurora.
The semi was northbound in the 800 block of North Lake Street at 7:41 p.m. when the driver saw Ralph E. Clark bent over and stumbling on the sidewalk, according to Aurora police.
As the semi was passing Clark, the driver saw him through his passenger side mirror stumble into the road and apparently into the passenger side of the truck’s flatbed trailer, according to police.
Clark, of Aurora, was found lying in the road unconscious and not breathing, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said it appears Clark was under the influence of alcohol.
The semi driver, a 64-year-old man, was not injured, police said. No citations were issued.
Lake Street was closed for several hours for the investigation.
