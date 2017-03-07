Plano Teen Wearing Headphones Clipped By Amtrak Train, Survives: Police

(CBS) – A teen was clipped by an Amtrak train Tuesday evening in the far western suburb of Plano as she was walking near the railroad tracks wearing headphones, police said.
The girl was expected to be okay.
Police said the girl, of Plano, wasn’t paying attention as she walked in the 3000 block of Hoffman, near railroad tracks, when she was hit. The teen suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, Plano Police Lt. Norm Allison tells CBS 2.
The Amtrak train stopped after the accident. Rail traffic is back to normal.
An investigation continues. Amtrak officials could not be reached for comment.