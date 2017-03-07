Roof Of Annex At Benito Juarez High School Ripped Off During Storm

CHICAGO (CBS) — Strong winds ripped off a huge section of the roof of the annex at Benito Juarez Community Academy in the Pilsen neighborhood overnight.
Crews were assessing damage at the school at 1450 W. Cermak Rd. Tuesday morning, after a massive section of roofing material on the 7-year-old school annex blew off during thunderstorms overnight, leaving it draped over the side of the building.
Other roofing material crashed to the ground.
The annex, known as “The Bridge,” is a long single-story section connecting two buildings, situated one story above the ground.
About a dozen classrooms had to be closed due to the damage.
One teacher said there have been several problems with the construction of the annex, built in 2010, including pieces of metal falling off and leaks in the roof.