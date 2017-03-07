Suspect Beats Murder Charge, Is Gunned Down Upon Leaving Jail

(CBS) — Freedom lasted a matter of moments for a South Side man who beat a murder charge and was released on bond from the Cook County Jail — only to be gunned down less than a mile away.
WBBM’s Bob Roberts spoke with the victim’s attorney:
Kamari Belmont, 23, bonded out of jail Monday night on a robbery charge. A half hour later, and just blocks from the jail, he was shot dead by gunmen in an SUV, police say.
Prosecutors were forced to drop a murder charge against him last month after failing to give him a speedy trial.
Belmont’s lawyer says isn’t sure Belmont’s murder was a retaliation killing. The cases were not gang-related, Michael Johnson says.
“Maybe it was the person who was with him. I really don’t know,” he says.
The SUV that approached Belmont crashed, and its occupants fled the scene, police say.