Chicago Businesses Mark “A Day Without A Woman” With Strikes, Rallies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Women across the U.S. were staying home from work on Wednesday, as part of a national “Day Without A Woman” strike to mark International Women’s Day.

The strike was organized by a group that helped put together the National Women’s March in January.

The purpose is to send a message about the importance of women in the workplace. Women were being encouraged to skip work, if they can afford to, and show what the absence of women means to the economy.

The same group that organized the “Day Without Immigrants” rally last month also planned events throughout Chicago for the “Day Without A Woman” on Wednesday.

PACO Collective, a cross-cultural marketing agency with big name clients like ComEd and Blue Cross Blue Shield, was closed Wednesday as part of the strike. Women make up 73 percent of the company.

“For us, the agency couldn’t exist without women,” said PACO Collective co-founder and CEO Ozzie Godinez. “And it’s a real tangible sort of proof of the contributions that women make in particular to our business and our clients’ business.”

Many of the employees at PACO took time on Tuesday to write to lawmakers about the importance of equality for women in the workplace.

“I think the more women participate in this, the more we get heard, and the faster action will happen,” said PACO Collective employee Belinda Jones. “Action, equality for women, equal pay, equal promotions, equal for all women.”

Wednesday was not the first time PACO Collective has closed to support a cause. Last month it shut its doors for the “Day Without Immigrants” movement.

Chicago-based technology incubator 1871 was celebrating “A Day Without A Woman” with activities all day at its Merchandise Mart headquarters. The events were aimed at inspiring women to be bold for change. They are free and open to the public.

At 9 a.m., CTA workers were holding a protest in honor of International Women’s Day.

At 7 p.m., local labor groups were holding a rally at the Chicago Teachers Union hall.