DePaul’s Season Ends With 75-64 Loss To Xavier In Opening Round Of Big East Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevon Bluiett scored all 17 of his points in the second half and Xavier kept its hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid alive with a 75-64 victory over DePaul in the first round of the Big East Tournament on Wednesday night.

The win was the seventh-seeded Musketeers’ second in five days over DePaul, and it set up a second-round game on Thursday against No. 18 Butler, the second seed.

JP Macura had 13 points and six assists and Quentin Goodin added 13 points for Xavier (20-12). Despite a fourth straight 20-win season, the Musketeers probably need at least one more to get into the Selection Sunday mix.

Billy Garrett Jr. had 16 points to lead No. 10 seeded DePaul (9-23), losers of 11 of their last 12. Eli Cain added 15 and Tre’Darius McCallum had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Bluiett, who missed all seven of his first-half shots and his first of the second half, finally got going with a 3-pointer with 17:35 to play. It gave Xavier a 38-36 lead that it never lost and ignited a 17-7 run that opened a 52-43 lead with 12:58 to play.

Xavier, which was playing in the opening round for the first time in its four seasons in the Big East, led by as many as 14 points and was never threatened.

