Everyone Safe After Michigan Basketball Team’s Plane Slides Off Runway Following Aborted Takeoff

(CBS) Everyone was deemed safe after the Michigan men’s basketball team’s plane aborted a takeoff and slid off a runway Wednesday afternoon, according to the program’s official Twitter account.
High winds were the cause of the problem. Coach John Beilein told ESPN’s Andy Katz that a few individuals were “a little banged up” and that they were all “blessed” that the plane didn’t get up into the air.
Michigan plays Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday in Washington D.C.
Michigan's basketball team plane involved in an accident. Everyone is okay, no injuries.
