Girlfriend Charged After Man Dies From Being Force-Fed Bleach

(CBS) – A 24-year-old Chicago woman is charged with murder after allegedly force-feeding her boyfriend bleach earlier this week, Chicago police say.
Yasmine Elder poured bleach down the throat of Darrius Ellis during a fight early Monday and made him swallow it, authorities say.
The two had been arguing inside a van at 65th and Bishop in Englewood.
Ellis, 26, was later found lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.
Elder, charged with first-degree murder, is expected to appear in bond court Thursday.