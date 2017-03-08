Report: Bears’ Brian Hoyer To Sign With 49ers

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Brian Hoyer, the Bears’ backup for a season, is headed to San Francisco to join the 49ers.

Hoyer has agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with 49ers, as first reported by the NFL Network. He’s in line to be San Francisco’s starting quarterback.

The Bears had conducted negotiations with Hoyer’s side as recently as this past weekend, John Mullin of CSNChicago.com reported, but their direction toward free agent Mike Glennon soon became clear. Hoyer drew interest from the Jets as well before the 49ers won out, according to reports.

Hoyer, 31, joins forces with new 49ers coach Mike Shannahan, who arrives in San Francisco after a run to the Super Bowl as Falcons offensive coordinator. The 49ers had entered Wednesday without a single quarterback on their roster after Colin Kaepernick had previously opted out of his contract.

Hoyer threw for 1,445 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions while leading the Bears in six games and five starts last season. When Jay Cutler suffered a broken right thumb in the second game of the season, Hoyer emerged as the new starting quarterback. Hoyer then suffered a broken left arm in early October and was placed on injured reserve. Hoyer was medically cleared at season’s end.

Chicago is set to part ways with Cutler, who has been paid in full the $54 million from a seven-year, $126.7-million deal inked in 2014. He’s expected to be released if a trade partner can’t be found, a fate that seems less likely as quarterback-needy teams find starters.

With the Bears reportedly close to an agreement with Glennon, Hoyer’s fate in Chicago was sealed. Now, he’s off to the Bay Area as the 49ers’ new quarterback.

The Bears and 49ers are set to play this season at Soldier Field, where Hoyer figures to square off with his now-former team.

