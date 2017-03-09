Could Drone-Car Hybrid Be The Future Of Urban Transportation?

(CBS) — It sounds a little like “The Jetsons,” but we could flying in our cars some day.
Airbus and Italdesign are working on “Pop.Up,” a car that flies – or appears to. It’s part car, part drone.
Here’s how it would work for you if you’re stuck in heavy traffic: A helicopter-like vehicle would pick up motorists by extracting a pod, or cabin, from a wheeled chassis.
Technology guru Paul Hochman, president of Humongous Media, tells WBBM’s Noon Business Hour the car-drone apparatus is an answer for growing congestion in big cities and could be on the road in the next decade or so.