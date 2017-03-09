Kankakee County Sheriff’s Trump And Obama Meme Sparks Outrage

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office has taken some heat for its use of a meme involving President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama, as part of a social media campaign to remind people to lock their houses and doors at night.
The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Facebook and Twitter feeds both feature a meme with a picture of Obama having climbed up the outside of Trump Tower, looking into Trump’s home, while holding binoculars.
The images remind people to lock up by 9 p.m., and report suspicious activity to police.
On Facebook, comments criticize the sheriff’s office for being racist, by putting out an image of a black man ready to break into a white man’s home.
Kankakee County Sheriff Michael Downey said it was nothing of the sort.
“If you look at the history of our memes, there’s a lot of those memes that are related to current events, and celebrities, and things like that. So, no, that’s ridiculous,” he said.
The meme features the hashtag #9pmroutine, and other memes featuring the same tag include a picture of boxer Mike Tyson, with the caption “I THOULDA LOCKED MY HOUTH UP LATH NIGHT! THILLY ME! I FORGOT MY #9PMroutine.”
Others include the #9PMRoutine as a clue on the game show “Jeopardy!” a take on the popular meme of Kermit the Frog sipping tea, with the caption “LOCKING YOUR DOORS & REMOVING YORU VALUABLES WOULD APPEAR TO BE FAIRLY COMMON SNESE BUT HEY, THAT’S NONE OF MY BUSINESS. I’M JUST BE ACCUSTOMED TO MY #9PMRoutine.”
Downey said his office has been tweeting nightly memes at 9 p.m. to remind people to lock their doors, and try to pick a memorable one, or something tied to current events, so the message sticks in people’s minds.
The sheriff said his office thought the meme of Obama and Trump was a humorous take on the current president’s unsubstantiated allegation that his predecessor tapped his phones during the 2016 election.
A spokesman for Obama has denied the former president had Trump wiretapped.