Report: Cubs’ Joe Maddon Is Baseball’s Highest-Paid Manager After Clause Kicks In Following Championship

(CBS) Cubs manager Joe Maddon has become baseball’s highest-paid manager after a clause kicked in following the team’s World Series victory, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Thursday morning.
Maddon originally signed a five-year, $25-million deal when the Cubs hired him in November 2014. That $5 million annually has now been bumped to $6 million for the last three years of his deal, Heyman reported. That $6 million for Maddon matches what Angels manager Mike Scioscia and Giants manager Bruce Bochy make, according to Heyman.
The Cubs won an MLB-best 103 games last season before defeating the Indians in the World Series to break their 108-year championship drought. In Maddon’s debut season in Chicago in 2015, the Cubs won 97 games and reached the National League Championship Series. Maddon was named the NL Manager of the Year in 2015.
This isn’t the first time a contract of Maddon’s has contained a clause that turns out to be crucial. The Cubs had the opportunity to hire Maddon in the first place because he exercised an opt-out clause with the Rays in October 2014 that was on the table only because top executive Andrew Friedman left Tampa Bay for the Los Angeles Dodgers.