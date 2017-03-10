Arts Group Disappointed In ‘Spindle’ Auction Results

(CBS) — The future of the two surviving cars from Berwyn’s once-infamous “Spindle” sculpture is up in the air, now that an eBay auction attempt fell short.

The high bid of $2,075 fell well short of the reserve price. That disappoints Jon Fey of the Berwyn Arts Council, which has custody of the red 1966 Volkswagen Beetle and the gray 1976 BMW 2002 that sat atop the cars on a spike for 20 years until it was dismantled in 2008.

Fey believes he knows why.

“They’re in really really bad shape,” he said, so bad that the VW”s fenders are “literally falling off.”

Fey said he has been told that restoration of the cars just for exhibition would take $10,000 apiece.

The sculpture was always controversial, but once the movie “Wayne’s World” used clips of it, the sculpture began to attract visitors from around the world, some of whom had to be redirected from Aurora, where the movie was set.

The Arts Council could meet as soon as this weekend. Fey said he is reaching out to the highest bidders to determine their plans for the cars, which were auctioned as a pair.

He would still like to see the cars restored and remounted — not flattened and scrapped, as were the rest of the cars in the sculpture.