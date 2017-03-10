Darien Police Warn Of Car Break-Ins, Thefts At Day Care Centers

DARIEN (CBS) — Police are warning people about smash and grab car break-ins that have occurred in recent weeks outside day care centers in the western and southwestern suburbs.
WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
Darien Police Cmdr. Jerry Piccoli said a smash-n-grab theft happened Wednesday morning on Lemont Road as a mother took her child into The Goddard School day care center. He said the woman locked her car doors but left her purse visible.
“Just pulled up right next to it, got out, smashed a window, grabbed the purse, got back in and got out of Dodge,” Piccoli said.
He said it’s unclear if any connections exist between Wednesday’s car break-in and similar incidents that happened outside day care centers in Downers Grove, Lisle and elsewhere since January.
“We encourage people to put as much as they can in their trunk. Keep their valuables out of sight,” Cmdr. Piccoli said.