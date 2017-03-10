Miller’s Pub Bartender Celebrates Last Day Before Retirement

CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the city’s longest serving bartenders is about to hang up his vest. He has been on the job since Nixon was in the White House.
CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli stopped by on his last day behind the taps.
The venerable sign at Miller’s Pub is not emblazoned with the day’s special, but a fond farewell: Michael Gorman, Retiring Bartender.
Michael Gorman was almost to the point of tears, as that message is for him. It is a goodbye 43 years in the making – that is how long the 70-year old has been tending bar at the Wabash Street institution.
