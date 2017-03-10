Sports & Racing Roundup Presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

In the inaugural edition of The Score’s Sports & Racing Roundup, Brian Hanley was joined by Tito’s Vodka VP of Sales Eric Barlund to discuss everything in the world of horse racing. The guys also talked about the Bears’ free agent acquisitions thus far, the upcoming NCAA Tournament and more!
Guests on Episode 1 include: President of Hawthorne Racecourse Tim Carey Hawthorne oddsmaker & Director of Publicity Jim Miller 120 Sports college basketball analyst Tim Doyle Jockey Nicholas Meza All presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka – America’s Original Craft Vodka!