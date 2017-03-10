Young Women’s Leadership Charter School Hosts Girl Power Discussion

CHICAGO (CBS) — An all-girls charter school in Chicago is planning to bring together a high-powered panel of female executives in hopes of inspiring students to enter and excel in technical fields of work.
The Young Women’s Leadership Charter School on South Calumet will host a “Girl Power” discussion on April 6th. School Board President Kimberly McCullough-Starks said the focus will be on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields. WBBM’s Craig Dellimore reports.
“We are the only all-girls school in the city of Chicago, all-girls public school, if you will in the city of Chicago,” McCullough-Starks said. “And it ties in with the mission of the school because we are a leadership development and STEM education school.”
Among the panelists will be Anne Pramaggiore, CEO of Commonwealth Edison, Dr. Opella Finley Ernest, Senior VP at Blue-Cross, Blue Shield and Caralynn Nowinski-Collins, CEO of UI Labs talking about their careers and paths to success.
“How they, a. got into STEM fields and what their challenges have been and where the opportunities have been to achieve success,” McCullough-Starks said.
The April event isn’t just a boost for the kids, but also a fundraiser for the school itself.
McCullough-Starks said the Young Women’s Leadership Charter School is the only all-female public school in the Chicago.
“It creates an environment for these young women to have collaboration and a sense of sisterhood, if you will, where they really support one another,” McCullough-Starks said.