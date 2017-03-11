Bears Sign CB Marcus Cooper To 3-Year Deal

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have added again to their secondary, signing cornerback Marcus Cooper to a three-year deal.
Cooper, 27, had four interceptions as a starter at cornerback for the Cardinals. He has posted seven interceptions over four years, three of which came with the Chiefs.
Cooper is the fourth signing to the secondary since free agency started. The Bears also signed safety Quintin Demps plus cornerback Prince Amukamara. They also re-signed Johnthan Banks, who was claimed off waivers in December.
The Bears hosted Cooper on a visit at Halas Hall on Friday. They also hosted receiver Cordarrelle Patterson on Saturday, a source said. Patterson is set to make several more visits, though his appearance in Lake Forest went well.
