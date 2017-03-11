Sen. Durbin Hopes Courts Strike Down Trump Immigration Order

(CBS) — Senator Dick Durbin disapproved of the Trump administration’s policies on immigration on Saturday and hopes courts strike down the revised executive order.
WBBM’s Bob Roberts reports.
Sen. Durbin said the president’s latest immigration order amounts to a Muslim ban. He also said he’s “troubled” to learn about how some Hispanics have to respond to the threat of immigration sweeps.
“Volunteer lawyers are sitting down with Hispanic families, drawing up guardianship agreements, so that if one member of the family is deported, there’ll be a clear understanding of who’s going to take care of the kids. Imagine that,” he said.
Durbin said the Trump administration’s immigration order is a poor example for the world at a crucial time.