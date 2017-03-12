Bears Sign WR Kendall Wright, OT Tom Compton

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) With the first haul of free agency in before the weekend, Ryan Pace continued his work on Saturday by adding more to his Bears roster.
Saturday brought the signings of receiver Kendall Wright and tackle Tom Compton to one-year deals, as the Bears made official in the evening.
Wright, 27, has played five NFL seasons with the Titans. He set a franchise record in 2013 with 94 receptions. In his career, he has 280 catches and 18 touchdowns. Wright joins a receiving group that also signed Markus Wheaton on Friday.
Compton, also 27, is expected to play the role of swing tackle for the Bears. He’s made 10 starts over five NFL seasons, playing 16 games as a sub last season with the Falcons.
The Bears also re-signed cornerback Johnthan Banks and put pen to paper with cornerback Prince Amukamara on Saturday. The team also hosted free agent Cordarrelle Patterson, a source said.
Their busy work in free agency continued on later with the additions of Wright and Compton.
