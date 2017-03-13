3 Bodies Found In Car In Auburn Gresham

March 13, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Auburn Gresham, Bodies Found, Crime

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were conducting a death investigation after the bodies of three people were found inside a car in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Monday morning.

Police said the bodies, all males, were found around 7:35 a.m. in an illegally parked vehicle in the 8600 block of South Throop Street.

Fire Department officials said all three males were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how the three people died.

Further details were not available as of 9 a.m.

Area South detectives were investigating.

