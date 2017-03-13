Evanston Post Office Renamed For Abner Mikva

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Evanston Post Office was renamed Monday morning after one of the city’s more famous residents, the late Abner Mikva.

The Democrat served in all three branches of the federal government: As a member of Congress, an appellate court judge and counsel to Former President Bill Clinton.

At the dedication ceremony, his daughter said the honor was the perfect combination of the things he loved — Congress, the city of Evanston and letters.

“With this post office, now we can hold onto him and the way he used letters to hold onto us,” Mary Mikva said.

Mary says her dad used to save letters that he received and copies that he wrote as a way to remember those moments and people.

She hopes the post office will become just that for those who’s lives were touched by Mikva.

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky called Mikva an indispensable mentor and recalled how Mikva challenged the military’s ban on gays from the bench in the 90s.

Evanston Mayor Elizabeth Tisdahl said Mikva was a great man who did great things, and that he represented the city at its very best.

Several former politicians attended the ceremony where the plaque bearing Mikva’s name was unveiled.

He died July 4th, 2016 at the age of 90.