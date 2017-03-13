Illinois Congressman Leads Chicago Immigration Office Sit-In

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez is leading a sit-in at a federal immigration office in Chicago. He says he and other activists won’t leave until demands are met.
Among other things, the Democrat is asking immigration officials not to conduct raids and reverse a years-old deportation decision on a Mexican immigrant in the country without legal permission. Francisca Lino is married to a U.S. citizen and four of her six children are U.S. citizens.
Gutierrez’s office said Monday the Democrat is risking arrest. The congressman has been arrested for civil disobedience related to immigration reform before, including at a 2013 Washington D.C., rally.
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman didn’t return a request for comment.
Gutierrez says he scheduled Monday’s sit-in because was blocked last month from meeting with Acting Director Thomas Homan.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)