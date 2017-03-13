Lake Effect Snow Warning In Effect Monday Night Into Tuesday For Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service issued Monday morning a Lake Effect Snow Warning for the Chicagoland area.

The Lake Effect Snow Warning goes into effect from 7 p.m. Monday evening to 4 p.m. Tuesday evening for Lake, DuPage and Cook counties including the cities of Waukegan, Wheaton, and Chicago. The Lake Effect Snow Watch is no longer in effect, according to the National Weather Service.

LOT issues Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cook, DuPage, Lake [IL] https://t.co/Y7y3ESVZO9 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 13, 2017

A band of lake effect snow is expected to develop Monday evening, with intense snow overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

“Typically, these sort of lake effect bands are only 10 to 15 miles wide, but can produce very heavy snow, sometimes in excess of 2 inches per hour. Because of the nature of lake effect snow bands, snowfall accumulations and conditions can vary drastically over relatively short distances. While not all areas in the warning will see significant lake effect snow, current indications are some locations in the warning area could experience 5 to 9 inches or more of additional snowfall from the lake effect Monday night into Tuesday,” NWS Chicago said in a statement.

Heavy #LakeEffectSnow this eve into Tue for NE IL. ~5-9" additional. Dangerous travel parts of warning area! #ilwx pic.twitter.com/fic5HFnmu8 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 13, 2017

A Lake Effect Snow Warning means significant amounts of lake-effect snow are possible making travel hazardous, or at times impossible. Lake-effect snow showers arrive in bands and can drop one to several inches of snow per hour for several hours. Visibility can vary and change within minutes. Travel is highly discouraged, according to the National Weather Service.

Late season snow this morning will give way to potentially heavy lake effect snow tonight into Tues. #inwx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/teicElCVMG — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 13, 2017

The National Weather Service also issued a Winter Weather Advisory that remains in affect until 1 p.m. Monday afternoon for most of Illinois.

Counties affected include Will, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Lake, Porter, Ind.; Newton, Jasper and Benton including the cities of Joliet, Kankakee, Pontiac, Watseka, Paxton, Gary, Valparaiso, Morocco, Rensselaer, and Fowler; Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties including the cities of Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Oregon, Dixon, Dekalb, Aurora, Elgin, Ottawa, Oswego, and Morris; Lake, DuPage and Cook including the cities of Waukegan, Wheaton, and Chicago.

Periods of light snow will continue Monday morning before tapering off to occasional flurries in the afternoon. Accumulations of an inch or less are expected Monday, with snow totals of five to nine inches.

Light snow will persist this morning, though decreasing in intensity in most areas. Be alert for slippery travel. pic.twitter.com/36dlZd3Nc0 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 13, 2017

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The National Weather Service warns of snow covered roads and limited visibility.

