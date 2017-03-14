Baby Girl Born On Lake Shore Drive During Snowstorm

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department said paramedics delivered a healthy baby girl Monday morning on Lake Shore Drive at Hayes.
It was about 7:30 in the morning, on a snowy Lake Shore Drive, at about 6300 South.
“A couple on their way to. Mt. Sinai Hospital, as she was in labor and close to delivering, but with the snow and the bad traffic, it kind of threw their timing off,” said Fire Department Spokesman Larry Langford. “And she was feeling that it was getting close so they decided to pull over and call 9-1-1.”
Truck 16 and Ambulance 38 went to the scene, where they helped deliver a healthy baby girl.
Langford said the baby and mother were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, and that both appeared to be in good condition.
The Fire Department was told that the baby was named Renetta.