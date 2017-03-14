Best St. Patrick’s Day Bars In Chicago

By Melanie Falina

Everyone knows that any one – of any ethnicity – can be Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. So whether you already are naturally or you’re honorary Irish for the day doesn’t matter – but what does matter is where you’re going to celebrate. By 1860, Chicago had already become the fourth largest “Irish city” in America alongside New York, Boston, and Philadelphia. From being regular workers in the Windy City’s railroads and stockyards, and the police and fire departments, the Irish helped Chicago evolve from a simple town to a thriving metropolis, and it’s those Irish roots planted within the soil of the Chicagoland prairie that still flourish today, stronger than ever. So with St. Patrick’s Day coming up soon, those looking to celebrate with a pint or two – green or otherwise, will be in search of the best St. Paddy’s Day experience – Chicago style, here’s where to look…

Emmit’s Irish Pub

495 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL. 60654

(312) 563-9631

www.emmits.com

If you’ve been to Emmit’s Irish Pub in the past, there’s no way you’ve forgotten it. Partly because even the building that houses it is unique – narrow and wedged onto a corner, tipping its hat to the days of Chicago’s past. But also because it’s a place that embodies the warmth of St. Patrick’s Day all year long. Located in the West Loop/River West neighborhood of Chicago, Emmit’s serves up an array of beers, wines, and cocktails, whiskeys – of course, and an solid selection of bar-bites, sandwiches, soups, salads, and Irish staples like fish and chips, Shepard’s Pie, and more.

Chief O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant

3471 N. Elston Ave.

Chicago, IL. 60618

(773) 473-5263

chiefoneillspub.com

Having already topped countless lists and articles being listed as one of the best Irish pubs in Chicago, Chief O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant on Chicago’s Northwest side has also just nailed in a new crowning title – as one of the Top Ten Irish Pubs in the World by Ireland Of The Welcomes magazine. The world! Named for Francis O’Neill, the General Superintendent of Police in Chicago at the turn of the 20th century, Chief O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant is owned and run by two Irish-born musicians who have served the Chicagoland area now with a wink and a pint since 1999. And with both Saturday and Sunday brunches, Friday fish fries, quiz nights, “doggie nights” in the beer garden – and live music often, a good time can be had by all at this genial pub.

Five Roses Pub

5509 Park Place

Rosemont, IL. 60018

(847) 233-0077

www.fiverosespub.com

One of the great things about the array of eating and drinking establishments in the still-new MB Financial Park in nearby Rosemont, is that there’s something for everyone. But when St. Patrick’s Day is on the mind, a visit to the Five Roses Pub is a no-brainer. With a gorgeous carved wood bar and multiple tables, Five Roses Pub offers an extensive menu of Gaelic dishes, ample beer and cider lists, specialty cocktails, live music, and TV sporting events. Laid back and relaxing at lunch time, but the Five Roses Pub is more than ready to party-hardy on the weekends – and for any Irish holiday as well.

Related: Best Signature Cocktails In Chicago

The Curragh Traditional Irish Pub

6705 N. Northwest Highway

Chicago, IL. 60631

(773) 774-6170

curraghirishpub.com

Located right on the hopping street of Northwest Highway in the heart of Chicago’s Edison Park neighborhood, The Curragh Traditional Irish Pub is a great place for family dining, and for adult night-time partying. Including more than 30 beers on tap, an array of whiskeys, and traditional Irish meals, The Curragh features live music on weekends and hi-def TVs to catch all the biggest games during your stay. This St. Paddy’s Day stop by for some bangers and mash and a pint of your favorite import or domestic brew, and celebrate in the company of the loveliest family members you’ve never met before.

Lady Gregory’s

5260 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL. 60640

(773) 271-5050www.ladygregorys.com

Named for the Irish dramatist and folklorist Isabella Augusta, Lady Gregory, Lady Gregory’s in Chicago’s Andersonville/Edgewater area is everything an establishment named for a writer should be. It’s bright and beautiful with a fireplace and a library, and some of the yummiest Irish cuisine in town. Offering more than 300 kinds of whiskeys, 100 beers, small plates and large, Lady Gregory’s provides a more sophisticated environment to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day – or any day – with class. But if you don’t have time to dine in and enjoy the hearty ambiance, you can always grab Lady Gregory’s on the go with convenient online ordering and even curbside pickup during the evening hours.

Related: Best Places To Drink A Daiquiri In Chicago

