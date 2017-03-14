City Begins Effort To Get 10,000 Young Chicagoans Back To Work, School

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Public Private partnership to find jobs for about 10,000 young people was launched in Chicago on Monday.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the city’s partnering with Thrive Chicago to help reconnect at least some of the 60,000 young people who aren’t in school and are unemployed.
“We all think of it as a job, obviously, a paycheck But just think of yourself or your own children — if they weren’t in school or weren’t in work what definition do they have?”
In a keynote speech to the Thrive Chicago kickoff, Father Michael Pfleger expressed confidence about the goals.
“Yesterday afternoon I spent about three hours with the mayor from New Orleans and he said to me, ‘we got one fortune 500 company in New Orleans, there’s 33 in the state of Illinois, we can do this.’”
And he says the city cannot wait.