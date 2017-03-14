Collins, Wildcats In Utah: ‘We’re Here To Win’

(CBS) — The Wildcats have arrived, but how are team members doing?
Northwestern University Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Collins talks with CBS 2’s Ryan Baker as the team prepares for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The team, which faces Vanderbilt Thursday afternoon at Vivint Smart Home Arena, got some practice in Tuesday.
Collins says he’s told his athletes to enjoy the lead-up to the game.
But he adds: “We’ve also talked about really locking in and being successful. It’s going to be a better experience if you play well. I want them to enjoy it, I want them to take it all in, I want them to enjoy the experience, but we’re here to win.”